Donald Trump predicts Bezos' divorce proceedings will be 'a beauty'

US President Donald Trump wished Amazon founder Jeff Bezos luck in his divorce from his wife MacKenzie, predicting the proceedings will be “a beauty.” “I wish him luck,” the twice-divorced Trump told reporters at the White House.
“It’s going to be a beauty.” Bezos and his wife announced they would divorce on Wednesday.
National Enquirer — whose chairman and chief executive has been a close Trump ally — reported that Bezos is in a relationship with Lauren Sanchez, a former TV anchor and helicopter pilot and wife of Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell.
Enquirer said it had been looking into the relationship between Bezos and Sanchez for four months.
