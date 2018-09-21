Donald Trump presses Opec to reduce oil prices as Brent nears $80

US President resumed his criticism of Opec, saying on Twitter that the cartel “must get prices down now!” as the global benchmark crude flirted with $80-a-barrel earlier this week.

Futures dropped as much as 1.1 per cent in London on Thursday, while New York-traded oil was little changed.

Trump’s intervention in the oil market follows indications from that $80 is an acceptable price level as grows increasingly isolated because of United States sanctions. Opec and allied producers will meet in Algeria this weekend to discuss production targets.

“Will he get what he wants? Probably not,” said Rob Haworth, who helps oversee $151 billion at US Bank Wealth Management in Seattle. “You’ve got room for Opec to grow and probably offset declining Iranian production. On the downside, you are still losing Iranian and Venezuelan production.”

Trump in his tweet said: “We protect the countries of the Middle East, they would not be safe for very long without us, and yet they continue to push for higher and higher oil prices! We will remember.”

With American elections coming in early November, Trump “wants to keep pressure on the group ahead of the mid-term elections,” said Giovanni Staunovo, commodity analyst at UBS Group AG.

has markedly increased oil exports to America, a sign Opec’s leading producer is responding to pressure from Trump.

The president’s first attack on the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) came on April 20, just hours after Saudi Arabian Oil Minister Khalid Al-Falih said the group would continue production cuts. Within a month, the kingdom had performed a dramatic U-turn and by June the cartel and its allies were promising to add 1 million barrels a day to the market.

Meanwhile, Opec was said in July to be consulting with lawyers to prepare a strategy to defend against proposed United States legislation that could open up the cartel to antitrust lawsuits, according to people familiar with the matter at the time.

previously hired former Solicitor General Ted Olson as a lobbyist to campaign against the “NOPEC” bill.

warns it will veto Opec decisions said it will veto any Opec decision that harms the Islamic Republic and warned that some oil producers are trying to create an alternative suppliers’ forum that supports US policies hostile to the government in Tehran.

Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said the agreement that the Opec and allied producers reached in 2016 to cut output is in tatters, and an Opec committee set to meet this weekend in Algiers has no authority to impose a new supply arrangement.