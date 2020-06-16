JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

US FDA ends emergency use of hydroxychloroquine to treat Covid-19
Business Standard

Donald Trump to sign executive orders for US police reforms on Tuesday

The US President said last Thursday that his administration was finalising an executive order that would encourage police departments to meet "professional standards"

Topics
Donald Trump | US presidential elections | Police reforms

ANI  |  New Delhi 

President Donald Trump stops to speaks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House as he returns to the White House on Marine One in Washington. Photo: PTI
President Donald Trump stops to speaks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House as he returns to the White House on Marine One in Washington. Photo: PTI

US President Donald Trump has said that he will sign an executive order on police reform on Tuesday.

"We will be signing it tomorrow. And we will have a news conference at some point in the day," Trump said on Monday. "The overall goal is we want law and order and we want it done fairly, justly and we want it done safely... I think we are going to do a good job tomorrow."

The US President said last Thursday that his administration was finalising an executive order that would encourage police departments to meet "professional standards" for the use of force in the line of duty.

cc He died after a white police officer in Minneapolis knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Protests broke out in the various cities against the killing of Floyd.

The calls intensified again this week after a white police officer shot and killed Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old black man, in Atlanta.
First Published: Tue, June 16 2020. 07:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU