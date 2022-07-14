JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Markets

China likely to report grim economic performance in second quarter
Business Standard

Dow falls 500 pts as bank earnings disappoint; Nasdaq, S&P 500 tumble 1.5%

Recession fears have roiled financial markets this year as central banks across the world move to aggressively raise borrowing costs to curb sky-high inflation

Topics
Wall Street | Morgan Stanley

Reuters 

Wall Street
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City (Photo: Reuters)

Wall Street's main indexes were trading lower on Thursday as downbeat earnings from big US banks JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley underscored concerns about a sharp economic downturn caused by aggressive monetary policy tightening.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 522 points, or 1.7%, minutes after the open to 30,250.42.

The S&P 500 was trading lower by 62 points, or 1.64%, at 3,739.49, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 166 points, or 1.48%, to 11,077 minutes after the opening bell.

Recession fears have roiled financial markets this year as central banks across the world move to aggressively raise borrowing costs to curb sky-high inflation, pushing Wall Street to its worst first-half performance in decades.

After a robust jobs report last week cemented the case for a 75-basis-point rate hike in July, investors were rattled by hotter-than-expected consumer prices data on Wednesday that pushed traders to bet on an ever bigger full percentage point interest rate hike later this month.

A Labor Department report on Thursday showed that U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in June amid rising costs for energy products, but underlying producer inflation appeared to have peaked.

Another report showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose for a second straight week last week.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, July 14 2022. 19:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.