Dow falls 500 pts as bank earnings disappoint; Nasdaq, S&P 500 tumble 1.5%

Wall Street's main indexes were trading lower on Thursday as downbeat earnings from big US banks JPMorgan Chase & Co and underscored concerns about a sharp economic downturn caused by aggressive monetary policy tightening.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 522 points, or 1.7%, minutes after the open to 30,250.42.

The S&P 500 was trading lower by 62 points, or 1.64%, at 3,739.49, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 166 points, or 1.48%, to 11,077 minutes after the opening bell.

Recession fears have roiled financial this year as central banks across the world move to aggressively raise borrowing costs to curb sky-high inflation, pushing to its worst first-half performance in decades.

After a robust jobs report last week cemented the case for a 75-basis-point rate hike in July, investors were rattled by hotter-than-expected consumer prices data on Wednesday that pushed traders to bet on an ever bigger full percentage point interest rate hike later this month.

A Labor Department report on Thursday showed that U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in June amid rising costs for energy products, but underlying producer inflation appeared to have peaked.

Another report showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose for a second straight week last week.

