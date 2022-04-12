Drugs running out, surgeries cancelled as Sri Lanka's health system buckles

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka says will default on all external debt to pay for food
Sri Lanka suspends external debt payments, says needs money for essentials
US's Janet Yellen extends date for potential debt default to Dec 15
Quad is very much for real, moved very effectively and well: EAM Jaishankar
How is Sri Lanka's economic crisis affecting India?
-
Sri Lanka’s healthcare system is close to collapse, under the weight of the island nation’s worst economic crisis. As well as shortages of vital drugs, some procedures and tests have been suspended.
The lack of foreign exchange has left President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s government unable to import essentials including medicines and fuel, causing severe power cuts and bringing thousands of protesters on to the streets demanding his ouster.
An internal memo from a major state-run hospital in Colombo said that only emergency, casualty and malignancy surgeries would be conducted from April 7 onwards because of a lack of surgical supplies.
Sri Lanka’s government doctors association on Tuesday launched an urgent appeal seeking medicines to supplement hospitals in the island nation amidst its worst economic crisis that has left the country with a drug shortage.
Government Medical Officers’ Association, which is the doctor’s trade union, have opened up a portal seeking donations of medicines and consumables as part of their initiative to bring at least a temporary relief to the medicine shortage in such a time.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU