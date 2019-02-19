Dubai home prices to fall further in 2019 due to demand-supply gap: S&P

-
Rating agency Standard & Poor’s said on Tuesday it expects Dubai residential property prices to fall further in 2019 due to a continued gap between supply and demand, before a gradual stabilization in 2020.
“We expect the Dubai residential real estate market to fare no better in 2019 than in 2018, in the base case scenario that S&P Global Ratings uses in its rating analysis on entities in the emirate,” it said in a report.
It said the residential property market is unlikely to see a meaningful recovery in 2021. Since 2014, prices have fallen 25 percent to 33 percent in nominal terms, the report said citing property consultancy Asteco.
