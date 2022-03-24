Early polls can be held to end uncertainty: Pak minister Sheikh Rashid

-
Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Thursday that early elections can be held in the country to end the current political uncertainty due to a no-trust motion against embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is struggling to save his government.
Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Rashid also warned party dissidents that switching sides would not do them any good.
Pakistan has been on the edge since Opposition parties on March 8 submitted a no-confidence motion before the National Assembly Secretariat, alleging that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government led by Prime Minister Khan was responsible for the economic crisis and the spiralling inflation in the country. Khan, 69, is heading a coalition government and he can be removed if some of the partners decide to switch sides. Khan ran into trouble after his allied parties with 23 members refused to give a clear indication to support him in the parliament during the no-trust vote motion which would come up for discussion in Parliament later this month. His woes multiplied when about two dozen dissidents emerged within his party.
But both Khan and his ministers are trying to give the impression that everything was fine and he would come out victorious out of the trial.
