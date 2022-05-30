Egypt displays trove of newly discovered ancient artefacts at Saqqara

on Monday displayed a trove of ancient artefacts dating back 2,500 years that the country’s authorities said were recently unearthed at the famed necropolis of Saqqara near Cairo.

The artefacts were showcased at a makeshift exhibit at the feet of the Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara, 24 km southwest of the capital.

According to Mostafa Waziri, head of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, the find includes 250 painted sarcophagi with well-preserved mummies inside, as well as 150 bronze statues of ancient deities and bronze vessels used in rituals of Isis, the goddess of fertility in ancient Egyptian mythology, all from the Late Period, about 500 BC.

A headless bronze statue of Imhotep, the chief architect of Pharaoh Djoser who ruled ancient between 2630 and 2611 BC was also displayed.