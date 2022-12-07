JUST IN
Trump Org convicted in executive tax dodge scheme, 2 entities guilty
EasyJet averts cabin crew strike in France as it clinches deal with unions
Elon Musk's brain-implant firm under probe after 1,500 animal deaths
Apple sued by women over 'dangerous' AirTag stalking, says report
Musk converts several rooms at Twitter HQ into bedrooms for employees
Uber Eats to pay millions for listing US restaurants on app without consent
Meta threatens to ban news on its platform in US over journalism Bill
Slack CEO, co-founder Stewart Butterfield to quit Salesforce in Jan 2023
Elon Musk enters 'chill mode' after removing spam, bots on Twitter
Foxconn sees Covid-hit China plant back at full output in Dec-Jan: Report
You are here: Home » International Â» News Â» Companies
DOJ subpoenas state election officials for communication with Donald Trump
Business Standard

Elon Musk slams San Francisco for probe of bedrooms at Twitter headquarters

Twitter in recent weeks has turned several conference rooms at the office into makeshift bedrooms, complete with furniture like bedside tables and armchairs

Topics
Twitter | Elon Musk | San Francisco

Sebastian Tong & Kurt Wagner | Bloomberg 

Twitter HQ San Francisco
Twitter HQ San Francisco (Photo: Bloomberg)

Elon Musk on Tuesday criticized San Francisco Mayor London Breed following a report the city is investigating Twitter Inc. for setting up bedrooms at its headquarters, saying the company was being unfairly attacked for “providing beds for tired employees.”

Twitter in recent weeks has turned several conference rooms at the office into makeshift bedrooms, complete with furniture like bedside tables and armchairs, according to people familiar with the matter. It no longer needs as many conference rooms now that thousands of employees have either been laid off or fired after the billionaire’s $44 billion purchase of the company in late October.

A spokesperson for the city’s Department of Building Inspections told the San Francisco Chronicle that it would conduct a site inspection on Twitter headquarters following a complaint about the bedrooms, a possible violation of the building code.

In a tweet, Musk attached a link to a recent Chronicle report about a baby’s near death after allegedly accidentally ingesting fentanyl at a San Francisco playground. After the incident, Breed tweeted “it’s important to keep public spaces safe” and said those who sell the drug must be held accountable.

Before his Twitter purchase closed, Musk floated the idea of turning the social media company’s office building into a homeless shelter, saying that employees weren’t turning up due to its now discontinued work-from-home policies. Since acquiring the company and firing around 3,700 employees, nearly half of its workforce, he issued an ultimatum to remaining staff to commit to “hardcore” Twitter.

Not only does Musk expect employees to work long hours and even sleep at the office when necessary, but he has also asked many of his employees at Tesla Inc. and the Boring Co. to assist him at Twitter during the transition period. The rooms are also believed to be for those workers, some of whom travel to Twitter for work meetings, the people with knowledge of the matter said.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Twitter

First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 08:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.