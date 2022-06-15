Elon Musk to address Twitter employees for the first time on Thursday

-
ALSO READ
Twitter will follow 'rigorous' process on Musk offer: Parag Agrawal
Tesla's Elon Musk puts up a poll on Twitter, Parag Agrawal responds
Elon Musk drops plans to join Twitter board, deletes weekend tweets
Twitter purchase can add to Elon Musk's India troubles
Doubt about spam accounts could scuttle Twitter deal, says Elon Musk
-
Elon Musk will address Twitter employees Thursday for the first time since the billionaire and Tesla CEO offered USD 44 billion to buy the social media platform, the company said Tuesday.
Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced an all-hands meeting to employees in an email on Monday, saying they'd be able to submit questions in advance, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Musk reached a deal to acquire Twitter in April, but he has clashed with the company repeatedly since then over the number of bots, or fake accounts, that exist on the social media platform.
Musk said he was putting the deal on hold on May 13, saying he needed more data from the company on bots.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU