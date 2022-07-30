JUST IN
Business Standard

Euro zone's inflation at record 8.9% in July, highest since 1997

Annual inflation in the eurozone's 19 countries rose to 8.9 per cent in July, an increase from 8.6 per cent in June

Press Trust of India 

Photo: Unsplash/Ibrahim Boran
Photo: Unsplash

Inflation in the European countries using the euro currency shot up to another record in July, pushed by higher energy prices driven partly by Russia’s war in Ukraine, but the economy still managed some meager growth.

Annual inflation in the eurozone’s 19 countries rose to 8.9 per cent in July, an increase from 8.6 per cent in June, according to the latest numbers published Friday by the European Union statistics agency.

.

Inflation has been running at its highest level since 1997. Energy prices surged by 39.7 per cent, slightly lower than the previous month, while prices for food, alcohol and tobacco rose by 9.8 per cent, faster than the increase posted last month.
.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, July 30 2022. 00:48 IST

