European Banking Authority hit by Microsoft software hack attack

A sophisticated attack on Microsoft’s widely used business email software is morphing into a global cybersecurity crisis, as race to infect as many victims as possible before can secure their computer systems.

The European Banking Authority became one of the latest victims as it said Sunday that access to personal data through emails held on the server may have been compromised. Others identified so far include banks and electricity providers, as well as senior citizen homes and an ice cream company, according to Huntress, a Ellicott City, Maryland-based firm that monitors the security of customers, in a blog post Friday.

One US cybersecurity company which asked not to be named said its experts alone were working with at least 50 victims, trying to quickly determine what data the may have taken while also trying to eject them.

The rapidly escalating attack came months after the SolarWinds Corp. breaches by suspected Russian cyberattackers, and drew the concern of U.S. national security officials in part because the latest were able to hit so many victims so quickly. Researchers say in the final phases of the attack, the perpetrators appeared to have automated the process, scooping up tens of thousands of new victims around the world in a matter of days.

Washington is preparing its first major moves in retaliation against foreign intrusions over the next three weeks, the New York Times reported, citing unidentified officials. It plans a series of clandestine actions across Russian networks — intended to send a message to Vladimir Putin and his intelligence services — combined with economic sanctions.