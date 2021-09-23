Evergrande domestic debt deal calms immediate contagion concern

China's agreed to settle interest payments on a domestic bond on Wednesday, while the Chinese central bank injected cash into the banking system, soothing fears of imminent contagion from the debt-laden property developer.

Evergrande, Asia's biggest junk bond issuer, is so entangled with China's broader that its fate has kept global stock and bond markets on tenterhooks as late debt payments could trigger so-called cross-defaults.

Many financial institutions have exposure to through direct loans and indirect holdings, while any defaults will also trigger sell-offs in the high-yield credit market. Evergrande's Hong Kong shares did not trade due to a public holiday but rose 40 per cent in Frankfurt to 0.38 euros.

