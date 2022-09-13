Evergrande's Hong Kong headquarters worth $1 bn taken over by a receiver

Group’s headquarters building has been taken over by a receiver, according to a document from the Registry, confirming previous reports that the developer had lost control over the tower worth more than $1 billion.

Alvarez & Marsal Asia Ltd. has become the receiver controlling the Centre in the Wan Chai area, the record shows. It is unclear from the document who appointed Alvarez & Marsal.

The Financial Times last week reported that a lender had seized the property, adding that the embattled Chinese developer had pledged the building for loans from a consortium of lenders led by Citic Bank . The property was used as security for HK$7.6 billion ($968 million) in loans made by parties including Citic Bank in 2020, separate documents at the Registry website show.

is at the center of a credit crisis that has rippled through China’s sector and curtailed growth in the world’s second-largest economy. The developer failed to deliver a preliminary restructuring plan for its offshore debt that it had promised by the end of July, and has since said it would try to announce a specific proposal before the end of the year.

The 26-storey office building close to the city center is among Evergrande’s most valuable assets in . The developer has failed to sell the building at least twice as it rushes to raise cash.