JUST IN
For Musk, overspending on Twitter deal was easy; now comes the hard part
Big tech's dirty supply chains undercut climate promises from headquarters
France's TotalEnergies income hits $6.6 billion despite Russia loss
Tesla engineers visit Twitter office to meet product leads, review code
Musk takes control of Twitter, fires top execs, including Parag Agrawal
Twitter CEO among top executives departing as Elon Musk takes over
Don't seek 'free-for-all hellscape' for Twitter, says Elon Musk
Shell profit doubles to $9.5 billion, prompting windfall tax calls
Meta's $677 billion rout boots it out of the world's top 20 stocks
Elon Musk wants Twitter to be 'most respected advertising platform'
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
China's economic growth now seen below 5% through 2024 on Covid zero risk
Business Standard

Expect Twitter to comply with local rules, says govt after Musk takeover

Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter will not change India's expectation that it will comply with the country's rules for such companies, a government minister told Reuters

Topics
Elon Musk | Twitter | indian government

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter will not change India's expectation that it will comply with the country's rules for such companies, a government minister told Reuters on Friday, adding that India's new IT rules would be out in days.

Twitter in July asked an Indian court to overturn some government orders to remove content from the platform.

Over the past two years, Indian authorities have asked the company to act on content such as accounts supportive of an independent Sikh state, posts alleged to have spread misinformation about protests by farmers, and tweets critical of the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our rules and laws for intermediaries remain the same regardless of who owns the platforms," said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Indiaâ€™s minister of state for electronics and information technology. "So, the expectation of compliance with Indian laws and rules remains."

Asked about what the government thought about the ban on Twitter for individuals such as Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, Chandrasekhar did not answer directly but said India's new amended IT rules would be released on Friday or Saturday after months of consultation.

Ranaut, who was banned from Twitter last year for violating its rules on hateful conduct and abusive behaviour, took to Instagram on Friday to applaud articles about Musk's takeover.

Ranaut, an ardent supporter of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also shared requests from users who appealed to Musk to restore her Twitter account.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Elon Musk

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 10:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.