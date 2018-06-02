Facebook, Apple and Amazon set new records on NYSE as tech stocks shine

Investors’ uncertainty about the FAANG group of technology megacaps appears to be over -- at least for now -- as Inc., Apple Inc., com Inc. and Inc. all closed at new highs.

Facebook, which plunged 10 percent in March amid a backlash about how it handled user data, rose 1.2 percent on Friday to close at a record $193.99. The stock had surged 12 percent in May for its best monthly performance in almost a year. Analysts expect the rally to continue. Their average price target of $222.18 implies an additional 15 percent upside for the stock.

Apple, and also notched milestones on Friday as tech led the broader market gains. has been in uncharted territory for more than a week as the shares extend a seven-day winning streak. The 10-member Index also closed at a record.