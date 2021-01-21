Facebook's oversight board to decide if Donald Trump should stay suspended

-
ALSO READ
Facebook suspends political donations after US Capitol riot: Report
Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account after US Capitol violence
After Twitter, FB and Instagram block Trump following mob attack on Capitol
US Capitol riot: Facebook to remove content with 'stop the steal' phrase
After Facebook, Twitter removes Trump's tweets on US Capitol protests
-
Facebook Inc said on Thursday it was referring its decision to indefinitely suspend the accounts of former US President Donald Trump to its independent oversight board.
Trump will remain suspended while the board, a recently created body that can overrule the company's decisions on content, reviews the decision. The board, which said it had accepted the case, will have a maximum of 90 days to make a ruling and for Facebook to act on it.
The social media company blocked Trump's access to his Facebook and Instagram accounts following the storming of the US Capitol by the former president's supporters earlier this month.
"I'm very confident of our case," Facebook's head of global affairs, Nick Clegg, told Reuters. "I'm very confident that any reasonable person looking at the circumstances in which we took that decision and looking at our existing policies will agree." "But of course this is a decision which has had reverberations around the world," he added, saying there may be wider principles and policies at stake that the board may consider.
ALSO READ: 'Just move on': Republicans enter post-Trump era in Democrat-held Senate
Clegg said Facebook had also asked the Oversight Board to provide recommendations on when political leaders can or should be blocked. The board's recommendations are not binding, however.
Facebook said at the time the suspension would last at least until the end of Trump's presidential term and perhaps indefinitely. Trump's term expired on Wednesday when Joe Biden was sworn in as president.
Twitter Inc has suspended Trump permanently.
Clegg said Trump had not been made aware of Facebook's decision to suspend him indefinitely before it happened.
"Whilst it was a controversial decision because he was the president of the United States, it actually wasn't a particularly complicated one to take," he said, adding that in his view there was a "crystal-clear link between the words of Trump and the actions of people at the Capitol." The Oversight Board, which is made up of 20 members including a former prime minister, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate and several law experts and rights advocates, was created by Facebook in response to criticism of its handling of problematic content.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU