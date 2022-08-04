Facebook's parent Meta Platforms set to make first-ever bond offering

-
ALSO READ
Facebook pulls the plug on podcast business after a year: Report
Meta Platforms stock jumps 19% as Facebook returns to user growth
Canara, Union Bank to raise around Rs 4,000 cr via AT-1 bonds by next week
Meta sues fake customer engagement service provider directed at Facebook
Meta Platforms hit with 8 suits claiming its algorithms ruin young lives
-
Facebook-parent Meta Platforms said on Thursday it would make its first-ever bond offering, at a time when the social media company is making massive investments to fund its metaverse projects.
Meta did not disclose the size of the offering, but said it would use the proceeds for capital expenditures, share repurchases, acquisitions or investments.
Among the high-flying megacap tech firms, Meta is the only one that does not have any debt on its books.
The company’s free-cash flow has been depleting as it charges ahead with its metaverse plans, which led the change in its name to Meta Platforms from Facebook last year.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU