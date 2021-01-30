Facebook temporarily shuts stock trading group after GameStop frenzy

-
ALSO READ
Facebook shuts popular stock trading group amid GameStop frenzy
'Dumb money' is on GameStop, beating Wall Street at its own game
GameStop slugfest spreads to Australia as calls for probe build
India's small investors rush to join US firm GameStop's frenzied rally
Small investors behind surge in GameStop and other shares hit by curbs
-
Facebook took down a popular Wall Street discussion group, Robinhood Stock Traders, in a move its founder said was an unjustified response to conversations that have buoyed shares in GameStop and other companies. The group has 157,000 members.
GameStop, AMC Entertainment Holdings, and BlackBerry have been at the centre of a market battle as individual investors coordinating on social media, including Reddit, and using trading apps, such as Robinhood, bought shares and squeezed hedge funds that had bet big the companies would fall. The Facebook notification said without detail that the group violated policies on “adult sexual exploitation”.
Robinhood eases curbs
GameStop recouped Thursday’s $11 billion blow as traders using apps like Robinhood Markets and E*Trade rallied behind the video-game retailer after brokerages said they would ease trading restrictions. The stock gained 57 per cent (8.40 pm IST) on Friday after plunging a record 44 per cent in Thursday’s session. GameStop’s rally was reignited with Robinhood lifting some curbs that prevented legions of investors from buying shares.
Who lead Robinhood
Robinhood was created by Vladimir Tenev, whose parents migrated to the US from Bulgaria, and Baiju Bhatt, the son of Indian immigrants. Both studied at Santford University.
In 2010, Tenev and Bhatt first started a high-frequency trading company, Celeris. However, by January 2011, they abandoned it to create Chronos Research, which sold low-latency software to other trading firms and banks.
In 2013, they created Robinhood. As of August 2020, its valuation stood at $10.2 billion, according to businessofapps.com. In 2020, the number of users stood at 13 million.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU