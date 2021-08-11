Farah province capital falls to Taliban; 400,000 Afghans displaced

-
ALSO READ
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
Afghan president seeks defense of cities as Taliban advance
Taliban captures sixth Afghan provincial capital as govt forces reel
The Taliban: what could its return to power mean for Afghanistan?
US asks its citizens to leave Afghanistan as Taliban violence intensifies
-
The Taliban has captured the provincial capital of Farah in southwest Afghanistan, the seventh provincial capital the group has seized since Friday.
“This afternoon the Taliban entered the city of Farah after briefly fighting with the security forces. They have captured the governor’s office and police headquarters,” Shahla Abubar, a member of Farah’s provincial council, told the AFP news agency on Tuesday.
Taliban forces now control 65 per cent of Afghan territory, are threatening to take 11 provincial capitals and are trying to deprive the national capital Kabul of its traditional support from national forces in the north, a senior EU official said on Tuesday.
The official said the Taliban have not delivered on their promise to seek peace for a political agreement that would allow for some form of transitional governance of the country.
About 400,000 Afghans have been internally displaced by conflict over recent months and there has been an increase in numbers of people fleeing to Iran over the past 10 days, the official said on Tuesday.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU