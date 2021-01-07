Facebook, Instagram restrictions on Donald Trump accounts extended

-
Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said that the current block on President Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts will be extended indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks.
“We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great,” Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post. The blocks in place will be extended “until the peaceful transition of power is complete.”
Zuckerberg said that Trump’s decision to “use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building has rightly disturbed people in the US and around the world.” The social network removed those statements because they judged their effect and “likely their intent” would be to provoke further violence.
