FedEx to slash over 10% of management jobs globally, says report

is cutting global officer and director jobs by more than 10 per cent, the courier’s latest cost-saving step as economic concerns and waning e-commerce weigh on demand for package delivery.

The company plans to consolidate some teams and functions in addition to the headcount reduction, part of an effort to become a “more efficient, agile organization,” Chief Executive Officer Raj Subramaniam said Wednesday in a memo to employees.

The changes will align the size of the network with customer demand, he said.

“This process is critical to ensure we remain competitive in a rapidly changing environment, and it requires some difficult decisions,” Subramaniam said in the memo.

The latest cuts bring FedEx’s total employee reductions to 12,000 since June, a spokeswoman said. As of May, the company had 345,000 full-time workers, according to a regulatory filing.

said the job losses include “executive management,” but didn’t give additional details on which units would be most affected.

During an analyst call in December, the company said the Express unit requires more work to improve margins.

“At Express, the team is transforming the network to be more agile, efficient and digitally led,” Subramaniam said on the call. is also making changes at its Ground unit to weed out underperforming delivery contractors.