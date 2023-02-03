FedEx to slash over 10% of management jobs globally, says report

-
ALSO READ
FedEx India deploys EVs to achieve goal of zero-emission last-mile delivery
FedEx troubles set off fresh worries among investors over global economy
Pinterest lays off about 150 employees amid cost-cutting measures
Peloton planning to cut additional 500 jobs to reverse losses: Report
JD.com announces pay cuts of 10-20% for managers amid China slowdown
-
FedEx is cutting global officer and director jobs by more than 10 per cent, the courier’s latest cost-saving step as economic concerns and waning e-commerce weigh on demand for package delivery.
The company plans to consolidate some teams and functions in addition to the headcount reduction, part of an effort to become a “more efficient, agile organization,” Chief Executive Officer Raj Subramaniam said Wednesday in a memo to employees.
The changes will align the size of the network with customer demand, he said.
“This process is critical to ensure we remain competitive in a rapidly changing environment, and it requires some difficult decisions,” Subramaniam said in the memo.
The latest cuts bring FedEx’s total employee reductions to 12,000 since June, a spokeswoman said. As of May, the company had 345,000 full-time workers, according to a regulatory filing.
FedEx said the job losses include “executive management,” but didn’t give additional details on which units would be most affected.
During an analyst call in December, the company said the Express unit requires more work to improve margins.
“At Express, the team is transforming the network to be more agile, efficient and digitally led,” Subramaniam said on the call. FedEx is also making changes at its Ground unit to weed out underperforming delivery contractors.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 00:22 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU