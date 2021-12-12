Finding the musical spirit of France's Notre Dame after the fire

-
ALSO READ
Arvind Fashions raises Rs 439 crore from investors, promoters
IPOs of Star Health and Tega to hit market next week to raise Rs 7,868 cr
French clergy sexually abused over 200K children since 1950: Report
Chinese President is frustrated with some of his officials. Here's why
Supreme head of Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church of India passes away
-
It has been more than two and a half years since fire tore through Notre-Dame, the most visited church in the world and France’s most visited monument. The herculean task of restoring the medieval masterpiece was then delayed by the pandemic, but the French president has promised that the cathedral will reopen in time for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The musical tradition at Notre-Dame is as old as the cathedral itself, with origins dating back to the 12th century.
But since the fire, the Maîtrise of Notre-Dame, the cathedral’s ancient music school and its choirs, has struggled financially: the state and the city of Paris eliminated funding; the school lost one third of its 2-million-euros-a-year budget and had to fire most of its staff and musicians.
The musicians now perform like a band of musical nomads, awaiting their return home.
But, the cathedral’s closure has opened many visitors to a world overlooked even by Parisians themselves: the city’s more than 100 churches.
@2021TheNewYorkTimesNewsService
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU