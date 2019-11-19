Ford Motor likely to make its new electric Mustang Mach-E in China

Motor is considering making its new electric Mustang Mach-E in China, depending on how the trade war between Washington and Beijing plays out, CEO Jim Hackett said.

“We need to determine whether the tariffs are settled. And it would be great” if they were settled, Hackett told Bloomberg after a launch event for the car in Los Angeles. “We have a plan to build there if we have to.” In an earlier interview with Bloomberg TV, Hackett said he believed there would be good demand for the car in China. “I’m smiling because China has got a mandate for electrification, so the Mach-E has a role in that,” he said.

While is building the Mach-E in Mexico, Hackett said the company employs more workers in the US than its competitors.