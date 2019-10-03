JUST IN
Facebook to block offensive content globally if asked by EU courts
Four killed in knife attack at Paris police headquarters: Report

Investigators suspect a workplace row sparked the deadliest attack on police in France in years

AFP | PTI 

French police secure a street after a man killed a passer-by in a knife attack in the heart of Paris
Representative Image

A man employed at police headquarters in central Paris stabbed four officers to death Thursday before being shot dead by police, sources told AFP.

Investigators suspect a workplace row sparked the deadliest attack on police in France in years. The attacker worked at the police building in an administrative capacity.

First Published: Thu, October 03 2019. 18:55 IST

