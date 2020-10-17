Foxconn aims to supply to about 3 million electric vehicles by 2027

-
Foxconn aims to provide components or services to 10 per cent of the world's electric vehicles (EVs) by between 2025 and 2027, and has been in talks with multiple car manufacturers for future cooperation, Chairman Liu Young-way said on Friday.
The Taiwanese contract manufacturer, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co and a major supplier to Apple Inc , is looking at growth from sectors such as EVs, digital health and robots in a drive to diversify its global investments.
