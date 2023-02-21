JUST IN
Taliban asks int'l community to recognise 'Islamic Emirate' of Afghanistan
Business Standard

Foxconn chairman to visit Covid-hit iPhone plant in China: Report

Liu is scheduled to meet with senior government officials including Lou Yangsheng, the Communist Party chief of Henan province where Zhengzhou is located, the source said

Topics
Foxconn | China

Reuters  |  TAIPEI 

The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company's headquarters in Tucheng, New Taipei. Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Foxconn Chairman Liu Young-way departed on Tuesday for a four-day inspection of the company's iPhone plant in Zhengzhou, China, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

This will be Liu's first visit to the world's largest Apple iPhone factory in his role as chairman, and his main goals are to review conditions after the resumption of production and to extensively exchange views, the source said.

Liu is scheduled to meet with senior government officials including Lou Yangsheng, the Communist Party chief of Henan province where Zhengzhou is located, the source said.

Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, declined to comment. The Henan government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The source briefed on the matter declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

The Taiwanese company's iPhone plant was hit late last year by a COVID-19 outbreak that prompted thousands of worker departures and unrest, as well as production disruptions.

In January, Foxconn said output at its Zhengzhou plant had "basically returned to normal."

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 13:00 IST

