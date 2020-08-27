France govt gives hints on stimulus plan to be unveiled next week

France’s government gave further hints on Wednesday about the contents of its 100 billion-euro ($118 billion) plan to boost the as it seeks to reassure the country it has the situation under control.



Measures will include 2 billion euros for the cultural sector, Prime Minister Jean Castex said in an interview on Inter radio. Initially due earlier this week, full details of the stimulus package will be announced on Sept. 3, he added.



is loosening the purse strings to get the back on its feet after months of efforts to stop the progression of the Covid-19 epidemic. A national lockdown that began in March stifled the virus but also sent the into its worst tailspin on record. The government expects wealth production to contract by 11% this year, but as infections are climbing in and around Europe, uncertainty remains high.



Asked how the plan will be funded, Castex said there will be no tax hikes and pointed to the European Union’s stimulus package. Partly based on mutualized debt, France will receive around 40 billion euros from the EU, he said.



The prime minister said last month that French industry would receive 40 billion euros in help, which President Emmanuel Macron said would provide an opportunity to build a greener economy.



Castex has also said the government will spend 30 billion euros this year and a further 8 billion in 2021 through furlough plans to support jobs and salaries at companies suffering sustained order book declines. More than 20 billion will go toward insulating buildings, reducing emissions, local and sustainable food production, and supporting green technology.



Reassuring the French



Castex said on Wednesday that the government wanted to reassure the French people about its management of the health situation before unveiling more economic measures. These will mark “continuity” with emergency steps already taken, such as unemployment benefits, tax cuts and state-sponsored loans for affected companies. Macron has said the total envelope would amount to 460 billion euros.



France and neighboring countries are trying to limit infections as people return from vacations, attend summer gatherings, and prepare to return to school and places of work. While officials tighten local restrictions in some areas, the government is reluctant to resort to the sweeping measures imposed during the initial peak of the pandemic in March and April.



The cultural sector has been particularly hit by the crisis, and Castex said gatherings of more than 5,000 people would be banned in areas where virus circulation is high and that some events may be canceled.



Further Restrictions



Castex is set to address the health situation at a business conference later on Wednesday and again alongside Health Minister Olivier Veran and Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer at a news conference on Thursday morning.



The government is keeping all its options open, including further restrictions in the populous Paris region, where the number of cases has been on the rise, spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday. In the southern Bouches-du-Rhone region, local authorities have decided to close businesses, bars and restaurants between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. CET until the end of September. In Marseille, France’s second-largest city, masks are now compulsory everywhere. Masks only have to be worn in certain parts of Paris, but this could be extended.

