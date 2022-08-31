France ready for Gazprom's 'pretext' to switch off gas, says minister

-
ALSO READ
GAIL starts to ration gas as former Gazprom unit cuts supplies: Report
Russia defaults on LNG supplies to India due to retaliatory sanctions
Russia's Gazprom seeks gas payments in euros from GAIL India: Report
Gazprom tightens gas squeeze on France's Engie amid dispute over contracts
Gas supply to Germany via Nord Stream 1 flowing at reduced capacity
-
Gazprom is using a mere excuse to switch off natural gas deliveries to its French contractor, the energy minister in Paris said on Wednesday, but added that the country had anticipated the loss of supply.
"As we anticipated, Russia is using gas as a weapon of war and is using Engie's way of applying the contracts as a pretext to further reduce French supplies," Agnes Pannier-Runacher said in an overnight statement.
The comments came hours after Russia's Gazprom announced that from Thursday it would fully suspend gas deliveries to Engie, a French utility, citing a dispute over payments. The move will deepen concerns about Europe's winter energy supply.
"France has been preparing for this scenario since the spring ...," the French minister said, adding that the country had already reduced its exposure to Russian gas imports to 9% from roughly the double that amount before the invasion of Ukraine.
Engie declined to comment.
Asked about Gazprom's announcement, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne late on Tuesday said Engie had other sources of supply.
She gave no details.
Households would not be cut off from the gas grid in case of shortages, but businesses, which Paris is urging to help save energy amid the current crisis, could face such a risk, she said.
Separately, Russia halted gas supplies via the major Nord Stream 1 pipeline to European countries on Wednesday European governments fear that further restrictions to gas supplies would heighten an energy crunch that has already sent wholesale gas prices soaring more than 400% since last August.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau, Camille Raynaud and Jean Terzian; Writing by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Bradley Perrett)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU