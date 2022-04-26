French President Macron pledges to tackle 'doubts and divisions' after win

-
Emmanuel Macron pledged to address deep divisions and doubts within France as results showed a clear win over Marine Le Pen in the presidential election. Macron enjoyed no respite on Monday as political opponents called on voters to deny him a parliamentary majority. If he fails to score another victory in the June 12 and 19 parliamentary elections, he will struggle to advance with his pro-business agenda, including unpopular plans to push back the retirement age.
“Many in this country voted for me not because they support my ideas but to keep out those of the far-right. I want to thank them and know I owe them a debt in the years to come”, said Emmanuel Macron, first French President to be re-elected in 20 years.
