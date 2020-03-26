G20 commits $5 trn spending; aims to boost world economy in coronavirus

The G20 committed to spend $5 trillion in bloc economies to help a looming global slowdown by the pandemic.

Pushed through targeted fiscal policy, economic measures, and guarantee schemes it will counteract the social, economic and financial impacts of the pandemic, the final Leaders’ Summit Statement released on Thursday, said. "We ask our Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors to coordinate on a regular basis to develop a G20 action plan in response to COVID-19 and work closely with organizations to swiftly deliver the appropriate financial assistance," the statement said.

Held through video conferencing, the Saudi Arabia-hosted summit has also committed to expand manufacturing capacity to meet the increasing needs for medical supplies and ensure these are made widely available, at an affordable price, on an equitable basis, where they are most needed and as quickly as possible. Health Ministers have also been mandated to meet as needed to share national best practices and develop a set of G20 urgent actions on jointly combatting the pandemic by their ministerial meeting in April.

The nations have resolved to share timely and transparent information; exchange epidemiological and clinical data; share materials necessary for research and development; and strengthen health systems globally. The summit has also decided to provide immediate resources to the WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness and Innovation (CEPI) and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, on a voluntary basis.

The leaders have also asked the World Health Organization to submit to assess gaps in pandemic preparedness and report to a joint meeting of Finance and Health Ministers in the coming months. The move will establish a global initiative on pandemic preparedness and response.



Trade ministers of the G20-bloc is now expected to meet soon to assess the impact of the pandemic on global trade. In a show of rare solidarity following years of bitter differences on trade matters, the G20 leaders have now committed to come together to 'coordinate trade responses in ways that avoid unnecessary interference with traffic and trade'. The leader's summit also saw the decision to implement emergency measures aimed at protecting health through targeted, proportionate, transparent, and temporary interjunctions.

Also, member nations have decided to ensure the flow of vital medical supplies, critical agricultural products, and other goods and services across borders, and work to resolve disruptions to the global supply chains.

However, rather than focus on the bigger players, the discussion took special care to address the challenges for poorer economies. " We are gravely concerned with the serious risks posed to all countries, particularly

developing and least developed countries, and notably in Africa and small island states," the statement said.

The G-20 has also urged central banks of member nations to support the flow of credit to households and

businesses, promote financial stability, and enhance liquidity in global markets. It also welcomed the extension of swap lines that our central banks have undertaken.