Business Standard

Galwan Valley clash: Pompeo says China took 'incredibly aggressive' action

The Indians have done their best to respond to that, he said

Topics
India-China border dispute | Mike Pompeo | PM Narendra Modi

Reuters 

Mike Pompeo
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday accused China of taking "incredibly aggressive action" in a recent confrontation with India over a disputed section of the nuclear-armed neighbors' border.

"The Chinese took incredibly aggressive action," he told a State Department news conference, referring to the clash last month in the Galwan Valley.

"The Indians have done their best to respond to that."
First Published: Wed, July 08 2020. 21:23 IST

