Galwan Valley clash: Pompeo says China took 'incredibly aggressive' action

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday accused China of taking "incredibly aggressive action" in a recent confrontation with India over a disputed section of the nuclear-armed neighbors' border.
"The Chinese took incredibly aggressive action," he told a State Department news conference, referring to the clash last month in the Galwan Valley.
"The Indians have done their best to respond to that."
