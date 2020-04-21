Germany plans to buy Airbus and Boeing fighter jets, says report

-
Germany confirmed Monday it aims to replace its ageing fleet of Tornado fighter-bombers with aircraft from both European manufacturer Airbus and Boeing.
Berlin is eager to balance European and American alliances via its military aircraft-buying scheme, but the decision to move ahead with the US purchases has angered some politicians who allege a lack of transparency.
"Fewer than a third" of the new aircraft would be American models, with the majority made up of European products, he added.
A source close to the plans confirmed German media reports that the defence ministry prefers to hedge its bets between EU and US suppliers, by purchasing around 90 Airbus-made Eurofighters and 45 Boeing F-18 jets.
“We recommend a mixed solution which would keep the European defence ministry running at capacity and what's more, concerning less than a third of the total, possibly come from non-European suppliers,” Collatz-Johannsen said.
