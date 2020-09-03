Germany raises 6.5 billion euros from first-ever green bond, says report

saw good demand for its first-ever green bond on Wednesday, in a landmark moment for Europe's climate-focused finance drive.

raised €6.5 billion from the bond, after investors queued up for over €33 billion, its finance agency said in a statement.

“With today's issue of the government's first green bond, we have taken an important step towards significantly strengthening as a sustainable finance location,” Germany’s Deputy Finance Minister Joerg Kukies told Reuters.

Germany hopes to issue a range of bonds with different maturity dates to build a green yield curve.