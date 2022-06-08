'Get on with the job': Boris Johnson rallies Cabinet after tight win

British Prime Minister tried to shore up his leadership on Tuesday by setting out a raft of new policies to ministers after he narrowly survived a confidence vote that revealed the scale of the threat to his position.

Johnson won the ballot of Conservative Party law-makers on Monday night by 211 votes to 148 — enough to avoid having to immediately resign but a larger than anticipated rebellion within his party that leaves him wounded and battling to win back the confidence of his colleagues and the general public.

His first challenge is to convince his most senior allies, some of whom would have been likely to run to replace him if he had been forced out, that he will be able to move on from questions about his leadership.

Johnson thanked Cabinet ministers for their support as he urged them to push through reforms to lower costs for consumers, businesses and government. “We’re able now to draw a line under the issues that our opponents want to talk about, and we’re able to get on with talking about what I think the people in this country want us to,” Johnson told his Cabinet in televised remarks.

He earlier in a statement said: “We are on the side of hard-working British people, and we are going to get on with the job.”

Lawmakers in Johnson’s party called the confidence vote after months of scandal over lockdown-breaking parties at the heart of government and criticism of his response to an inflation-fuelled surge in the cost of living. At issue is Johnson’s integrity. His opponents accuse him of being a habitual liar and he faces an investigation into whether he mislead parliament in his explanations over the series of parties held in Downing Street — his office and residence — while Britons were following strict lockdown rules during the Covid-19 pandemic.

