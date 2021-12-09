Gig economy workers set to receive employee rights under EU proposal

-
ALSO READ
Euro Cup 2021: Ronaldo's record, Uefa Euro winners list, other key stats
Will Superior Voting Rights boost domestic listing of tech startups?
China wants to ensure Uyghur genocide is never discussed: Ex-UN employee
TMS, Ep 10: Oil on the boil, superior voting rights, global travel hassle
Post-poll violence in Bengal: HC refuses to stay order on NHRC panel probe
-
The European Union unveiled plans to improve conditions for the growing number of gig economy workers that could reclassify some as employees entitled to benefits, the latest setback for digital platforms that rely on independent contractors to deliver food and offer rides.
The draft rules outlined on Thursday by EU officials aim to clarify the labour status of people employed by app-based companies like ride-hailing service Uber and food delivery business Deliveroo.
App-based gig work platforms have boomed in the digital economy, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. Gig work’s flexibility is a selling point for many, but workers also complain that they end up making less than minimum wage after their expenses are accounted for.
Under the rules, a platform that meets at least two criteria will be deemed an “employer” and people working for that firm will be reclassified as “workers” with the right to a minimum wage, paid vacation, unemployment and sick benefits, pensions and other benefits.
The criteria include whether an app decides pay levels; electronically supervises work performance; restricts a worker's freedom to choose work hours, accept jobs or use subcontractors; dictates a worker’s appearance and conduct with customers; or limits the possibility for workers to build their own client bases or work for anyone else.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU