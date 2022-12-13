JUST IN
IMF agrees to give Ghana $3 bn debt bailout to restore financial stability
US core inflation slows, giving Fed Reserve some breathing room on rates
China plans over $143 bn push to boost domestic chips, compete with US
UK's economy rebounds by 0.5% in Oct but recession fears still loom
UK manufacturers are sitting on a $29 bn pile of unfinished goods
China to set economic plans amid shift from Covid Zero policy to growth
China casts long shadow over US-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington
World debt-GDP ratio plummets, but over pre-Covid level, says IMF
Too good to be bad, too risky to be good: Economy has Fed in a fix
UK economy shrinks 0.3% in 3 months through October as inflation soars
You are here: Home » International Â» News Â» Economy
At least 100 people killed by floods, landslides in Congo's capital
Business Standard

Global trade surges to record $32 trillion in 2022, says UN report

Trade in merchandise goods soared to $25 trillion, an increase of about 10 per cent versus the prior year; trade in services grew 15 per cent year-over-year to nearly $7 trillion

Topics
Global Trade | merchandise trade | Service trade

Bloomberg 

Exports, global exports, supply chain
Photo: Bloomberg

The value of global trade is set to reach a new record this year, increasing by about 12 per cent to an estimated $32 trillion, according to a UN report that signaled a slowdown heading into 2023.

“The substantial trade growth during the last year was largely due to increases in the value of the trade of energy products,” the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development said in the report released Tuesday.

Trade in merchandise goods soared to $25 trillion, an increase of about 10 per cent versus the prior year. Trade in services grew 15 per cent year-over-year to nearly $7 trillion, according to the report.

The UN body expects the inflation-adjusted value of global trade will diminish next year because of the combined impact of geopolitical frictions, lower economic growth, higher prices for goods and record levels of global debt. Based on volumes, “trade continued to increase throughout 2022, a signal of resilient global demand,” the report stated.

Still, weaker economic growth and inflation are likely to hamper international commerce in the year ahead. “While the outlook for global trade remains uncertain, negative factors appear to outweigh positive trends,”

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Global Trade

First Published: Tue, December 13 2022. 23:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.