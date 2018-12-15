Globalisation of finance in the recent era

Financial globalisation has increased massively since the 1990s. The Great Financial crisis of 2008 has stopped that progression.

A simple and widely used measure of de facto financial integration is the sum of all cross-border financial liabilities (or of cross-border financial assets), scaled by annual world GDP. As reported in Lane and Milesi-Ferretti (2017), financial integration has risen spectacularly from the 1990s to 2007: cross-border labilities increased from about 70 per cent of world GDP in 1995 to about 210 per cent of world GDP in 2007. The lion’s share of these ...