Goldman Sachs raises junior bankers' pay after burnout complaints

-
ALSO READ
Credit Suisse Group to hire over 1,000 IT employees in India in 2021
Credit Suisse CEO Gottstein faces anger in the ranks on Archegos mess
Investment bank Nomura loses 20 bankers in Asia after bonus payout in May
Credit Suisse Group takes $4.7-billion Archegos hit, cuts payouts
Credit Suisse overhauls management as it takes $4.7 billion hit on Archegos
-
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Credit Suisse Group AG are joining rivals in bumping pay for junior bankers, following uproar earlier in the year over the work-till-you-drop culture exposed by the pandemic.
Goldman Sachs will now pay first-year analysts at least $110,000 up from $85,000, according to people familiar with the matter. Their second-year counterparts will get $125,000 up from $95,000 while first-year associates will go to $150,000, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter.
The bank’s new pay for staff starting out in the industry is well ahead of its big bank peers, which centered around a $100,000 figure as they sought to stem defections amid intense workloads. Credit Suisse is considering increasing starting salaries for first-year analysts to six figures, though executives are still evaluating pay and no changes are official yet, separate people familiar with the matter said. Second and third-year analysts at the Swiss lender could be bumped to $105,000 and $110,000, respectively, according to an earlier Financial News report.
The uproar was sparked by a group of 13 first-year analysts in Goldman Sachs’ investment-banking division who laid bare the rigors of Wall Street life in a presentation detailing one hundred-hour work weeks and strains on health. In the aftermath, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc., Deutsche Bank AG and JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased starting wages for junior banking employees to $100,000 to ease the pressures.
Read more: Goldman Bankers Beg to Work Only 80-Hour Weeks in Stinging Deck
Goldman Sachs’ Chief Executive Officer David Solomon had said the bank has a pay for performance culture and total compensation for the junior bankers will reflect the strong performance in the banking group.
For its part, Credit Suisse, like many others, had given its junior investment bankers a one time bonus of $20,000 earlier this year.
“Credit Suisse, like all banks, places an emphasis on recruiting and retaining talent in every market, as our people and the recruitment of top talent are central to our business. As such, we continue to monitor market activity and continue to offer competitive salaries and benefits to existing employees as well as new recruits,” Sarah Mac Rory, a spokesperson for Credit Suisse, said in an emailed statement.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU