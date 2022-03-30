Google may be fined 20% of its annual revenue in Russia for repeat offences

Russia said on Tuesday it was launching a buyback offer on its $2-billion sovereign Eurobonds maturing on April 4, its biggest debt payment of the year, and would make full payment to bondholders taking up the offer in rubles. The move follows ever-tightening Western sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion on . The Eurobonds would be bought at a price equivalent to 100 per cent of their nominal value, it said. The bond has a 30-day grace period and no provisions for payments in alternative currencies, according to JPMorgan.

Russian communications regulator Roskomnadzor on Tuesday said it had drawn up two administrative cases against Alphabet’s for failing to remove banned information, accusing it of blatantly promoting false content. Roskomnadzor said could be fined up to 8 million roubles ($91,533), or as much as 20 per cent of the company’s annual revenue in for repeat offences. It said YouTube had become one of the key platforms involved in the “information war” against .

