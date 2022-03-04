Google suspends all ad sales in Russia, cites 'extraordinary circumstances'

-
ALSO READ
Google's rival firms want EU lawmakers to act via new tech rules
Amitabh Bachchan, pan masala, and the noise around surrogate ads in India
Air India flights carrying 490 Indian evacuees from Ukraine land in Delhi
PM sets evacuation of Indian students stranded in Ukraine as top priority
US to provide nearly $54 mn in additional humanitarian aid to Ukraine
-
Alphabet Inc's Google said on Thursday that it had stopped selling online advertising in Russia, a ban that covers search, YouTube and outside publishing partners.
The move by the world's top seller of online ads by revenue follows similar pauses in Russia by Twitter Inc and Snap Inc after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"In light of the extraordinary circumstances, we're pausing Google ads in Russia," the company said in a statement. "The situation is evolving quickly, and we will continue to share updates when appropriate."
Google earlier had banned Russian state-funded media from buying or selling ads through its technology. It also had invoked its sensitive events policy, which bars marketing that seeks to take advantage of the war, with an exception for protest or anti-war ads.
Russia's communications regulator Roskomnadzor on Monday ordered Google to stop showing ads that contained inaccurate information about casualties sustained by Russian forces and Ukrainian civilians.
On Thursday, the regulator told Google to stop showing YouTube ads with â€œfalse political informationâ€ about Ukraine that aimed "to misinform the Russian audienceâ€ about current events, the Wall Street Journal reported. Moscow in the past has fined or restricted access to services that ignore its demands.
Google last year paid more than 32 million roubles in fines over content violations. The SPARK business database showed last year that Google's turnover in Russia in 2020 was 85.5 billion roubles ($790 million).
(Reporting by Paresh Dave; Editing by Sandra Maler and Edwina Gibbs)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU