Google to give all employees additional bonus of $1,600 this year

Alphabet Inc's said on Wednesday it will give an additional bonus to its employees globally this year, as the tech giant pushes back its return-to-office plan.

will give all employees, including the company’s extended workforce and interns, a one-time cash bonus of $1,600 or equivalent value in their country this month, a company spokesperson told Reuters.

The latest benefit is in addition to Google's work-from-home allowance and well-being bonus, to support its employees during the coronavirus pandemic, the spokesperson said.

