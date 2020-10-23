Harris insists Biden won't ban fracking, will deal with oil subsidies

-
ALSO READ
Donald Trump calls Biden's pick Kamala Harris as 'very unusual' and 'risky'
Kamala Harris to hit out at Donald Trump in her VP acceptance speech
Kamala Harris' father says no close contact after custody battle: Report
Biden picks Indian-origin Kamala Harris as his vice president nominee
Donald Trump gives credence to false, racist Kamala Harris conspiracy
-
Speaking to reporters in Atlanta on Friday, Biden's running mate said he will “deal with the oil subsidies.”
Sen Kamala Harris is clarifying Joe Biden's comments during the last presidential debate about transitioning away from the oil industry, saying he won't ban the oil extraction technique called fracking.
Speaking to reporters in Atlanta on Friday, Biden's running mate said he will “deal with the oil subsidies.” Republicans have launched a barrage of attacks on the issue.
Biden was asked during Thursday's debate with President Donald Trump in Tennessee if there would be “any place for fossil fuels, including coal and fracking, in a Biden administration.” The Democrat offered a muddled response, initially saying he would transition away from oil, before clarifying he'd eliminate federal subsidies for the industry.
Biden's climate plan calls for achieving net-zero carbon emissions in part through nixing subsidies, which would have implications for fracking. Biden also has proposed a ban on new gas and oil permits on federal lands but not a full fracking ban.
Republicans seized on Biden's answer to again claim that his policies would have damaging implications for the oil and gas industry.
Harris dismisses those attacks, saying Trump “likes to take everything out of context.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU