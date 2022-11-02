Hate content on Twitter surges, more top-management executives quit

JUST IN
In an expanding exodus of Twitter’s top management, officials including its advertising and marketing chiefs left the company in the past few days. The departures come as hateful content skyrocketed since Musk closed the deal. Use of the n-word has increased by nearly 500% on Twitter, said the Network Contagion Research Institute, which identifies “cyber-social threats.”

Sarah Personette, who was chief customer officer and ad boss, tweeted that she resigned last week, adding to advertisers’ uncertainty over how the social media company will change under Musk.

Chief People and Diversity Officer Dalana Brand announced in a LinkedIn post that she had resigned last week as well. General manager for core technologies Nick Caldwell confirmed his departure on Twitter, changing his profile bio to “former Twitter exec”.

Chief marketing officer Leslie Berland, Twitter’s head of product Jay Sullivan, and its vice president of global sales, Jean-Philippe Maheu, have also left. It was not immediately clear whether they quit or were asked to leave. Multiple employees who spoke with Reuters said they continue to receive little communication about the future of the company. An all-staff meeting that was scheduled for Wednesday was canceled, following the cancellation by Twitter of a check-in call.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 22:37 IST

