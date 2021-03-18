JUST IN
Home-selling platform Offerpad to go public in $3 billion SPAC deal

The deal with Zillow co-founder Spencer Rascoff-backed Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc will fetch $650 million in proceeds for Offerpad

Reuters 

Offerpad, which expects revenue of $1.4 billion in 2021, said the company will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "OPAD", after the deal closes

Offerpad Inc said on Thursday it would go public through a merger with a blank-check company, in a deal that values the equity of the home-selling platform at $3 billion.

The deal with Zillow co-founder Spencer Rascoff-backed Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc will fetch $650 million in proceeds for Offerpad. This includes a private investment of $200 million from affiliates of Supernova, funds managed by BlackRock Inc, homebuilder Taylor Morrison Home Corp and others.

Offerpad, which expects revenue of $1.4 billion in 2021, said the company will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "OPAD", after the deal closes.

Arizona-based Offerpad provides an online platform for selling homes where users have the option of uploading photos and videos for a 15-minute virtual walk-through of the property they expect to sell.

Blank-check firms, or special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), raise capital through an initial public offering to buy a private firm. Money raised through SPAC IPOs so far this year has already overtaken the $83.4 billion they raised in all of 2020, according to data from SPAC Research.

First Published: Thu, March 18 2021. 21:58 IST

