Hong Kong billionaire breaks silence, urges protesters to ease off

His comments, published on Monday in the Hong Kong Econo­mic Journal, come as the city's airport canceled flights

Bloomberg 

Peter Woo
Peter Woo. Photo: Reuters

Ten weeks into the protests that have rattled the Asian financial hub to its core, Hong Kong’s billionaires are beginning to break their silence as the costs of escalating violence mount.

Peter Woo (Pictured), the largest shareh­o­lder and former chairman of developer Wheelock, called on protesters to ease off after they notched a victory by blocking the government’s extradition bill.

His comments, published on Monday in the Hong Kong Econo­mic Journal, come as the city’s airport canceled flights after a night of clashes that saw riot cops fire tear gas in a subway station and protesters lash out at under­cover officers. Two months of unrest have also weighed on the territory’s stock market, wiping more than $1 billion from Woo’s personal wealth.
First Published: Tue, August 13 2019. 01:21 IST

