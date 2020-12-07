Hong Kong ex-lawmaker Ted Hui says his bank accounts have been frozen

-
ALSO READ
China unveils details of national security law for Hong Kong amid backlash
US may ban Chinese social media apps, including TikTok, says Mike Pompeo
In support of Jimmy Lai: Hong Kong protestors drive 1,100% stock gain
In pictures: Arrests and fear mark Day 1 of Hong Kong's New Security Law
SBI to ICICI Bank, here's how many Indian banks operate in China, Hong Kong
-
Former Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmaker Ted Hui said he and his family no longer have access to their bank accounts in the city after he fled to self-imposed exile in the U.K., the South China Morning Post reported.
Five accounts belonging to Hui, his wife and parents have been inaccessible since Saturday, he said in an interview with the newspaper. Police visited HSBC Holdings Plc, Hang Seng Bank and Bank of China with search warrants and told the lenders to suspend some banking services for Hui and his family, the Post said in a separate report.
Voice and email messages to HSBC and Hang Seng in Hong Kong went unanswered on Sunday, while BOC declined to immediately comment.
Hui said he discovered the problem when he logged into his online bank accounts, which weren’t functioning, the Post reported. The accounts contain his family’s “life savings,” Hui said in the interview.
When he contacted the banks, Hui was told that they could provide no further information, the report quoted him as saying.
Hui announced last week that he was going into exile in the U.K. after fleeing to Denmark earlier.
He was one of a group of people arrested last month in connection with a protest in the legislative chamber in May. Hui quit in November as part of a mass resignation by opposition legislators over the government’s ouster of four of their members.
The U.S., which has already sanctioned Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and several other officials responsible for the city, is facing a mid-December deadline to identify banks for penalties under a law passed earlier this year to support the local democracy movement.
Secretary of State Michael Pompeo last week accused Hong Kong of using the courts to engage in “political persecution.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU