House of Lords rejects Boris Johnson's treaty-breaking Brexit laws

-
ALSO READ
Boris Johnson faces Lords fight after giving ground to Brexit rebels
In a shift, UK welcomes European Union offer to intensify Brexit talks
Ex-UK PM Theresa May slams Johnson's bid to break international law
British PM Boris Johnson terms the cricket ball a natural vector of disease
UK ex-PMs Blair, Major call for boycott of Boris Johnson's Brexit bill plan
-
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered a heavy defeat in parliament’s upper chamber on Monday over proposed laws which would allow him to breach Britain’s EU exit treaty — a plan that has been criticised by US president elect Joe Biden.
The Internal Market Bill is designed to protect trade between Britain’s four nations after Brexit. It contains clauses ministers say are needed to protect Northern Ireland’s delicate status as part of the United Kingdom, but would also break international law in a “specific and limited” way.
The House of Lords voted to strip those clauses from the bill in a series of defeats for the ruling Conservative Party. The government does not have a majority in the Lords and even some high-profile Conservative members opposed the clauses.
“The government should see sense, accept the removal of these offending clauses, and start to rebuild our international reputation,” said Angela Smith, the opposition Labour Party’s leader in the Lords.
Far from backing down, however, the government said it would retable the contentious clauses when the bill returns to the House of Commons, where it had previously passed by 340 votes to 256. “We’ve been consistently clear that the clauses represent a legal safety net to protect the integrity of the UK’s internal market and the huge gains of the (Northern Ireland) peace process,” a spokeswoman said.
The publication of the bill in September provoked criticism with some saying it would wreck Britain’s international standing. Biden tweeted on September 16 that anything which endangered the peace accord between the Irish republic and Northern Ireland would threaten Anglo-American trade.
Johnson says the clauses are there to act as a safety net in case ongoing negotiations with the EU fail to work out how goods can flow between Britain, the British province of Northern Ireland, and across the open border with EU member Ireland.
Many instead saw the bill as a negotiating gambit to win concessions from the EU in trade negotiations. Brussels has launched legal action against Britain over the proposals.
“EU cannot ratify a new deal while U.K. is legislating to break a previous agreement,” Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney said on Twitter. “Trust & Good Faith Matters.”
The final wording of the bill has to be agreed by both houses, and typically the unelected Lords does not permanently block laws supported by the directly elected House of Commons.
However, the clauses may no longer be needed if talks with the EU on how to make the Irish border work are successful.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU