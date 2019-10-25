How Rajendra Roy is bringing films back in focus at New York's iconic MoMA

When the world-famous MoMA, or The Museum of Modern Art, in New York reopened after a months-long, $450-million revamp on October 21, one of the moving forces behind its new look was Rajendra Roy, the Celeste Bartos Chief Curator of Film at the iconic institution. But when he was first offered the job in 2007, he was sceptical.

During an interview in Toronto, he explained why: “I was 34 years old, and did not think they were serious about having a young, queer brown guy as their chief curator.” It turned out they were. MoMA, which opened in 1929, was trying to keep up with ...