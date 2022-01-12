Huawei ranks 5th in US patents in sign of Chinese growth: Study

Huawei Technologies Co. is continuing to move up the list of getting the most U.S. patents, according to a new study of patenting activity that shows Chinese firms are increasingly responsible for a greater share of the world’s innovation.

Huawei received 2,770 U.S. last year, putting it at No. 5 behind perennial top patent-getter Business Machines Corp. according to the study by Fairview Research’s IFI Claims Patent Services.

Huawei’s success in obtaining comes even as its networking equipment is shut out of the American market and it’s been cut off from procuring components needed for its phones by the Biden administration. The U.S. government has accused the Shenzhen-based company of being a security threat, charges that Huawei denies.

Huawei jumped from ninth place in part because of declines by other as the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued 7% fewer last year. Samsung Electronics Co., Canon Inc. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. rounded out the top five patent recipients.



Chinese also dominate when considering global patent ownership, according to the analytics firm.Samsung remains the biggest holder of patented inventions globally.